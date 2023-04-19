Marriage Equality Hearing: Use 'Spouse', Not 'Husband & Wife', Say Petitioners

The Centre on Wednesday, 19 April, wrote to the states, asking for their view on the petitions seeking legal sanction of marriage equality, which are being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench in the Supreme Court.

On day one of the hearing on Tuesday, 18 April, the Narendra Modi government urged the Supreme Court to make all states party to the proceedings on the petitions. With the apex court declining the request, the Centre has now written to the states, seeking their opinion.