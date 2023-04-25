Marriage Equality Hearing Day 4 Live: Petitioners Discuss Foreign Marriage Act

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has resumed hearing the marriage equality petitions on Tuesday, 25 April. Justice SK Kaul and Justice Ravindra Bhat have joined the bench virtually for the hearings.
So far, the petitioners have touched upon the Special Marriage Act, issues of procreation, adoption, marriageable age, and autonomy, among other things, during the hearings.
As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far
At least 51 of the petitioners are queer people
The petitioners submitted that the right to marriage is not only a question of dignity but also ensures "a bouquet of rights" to queer people.
'Married in US, but Not Recognised in India'
Senior advocate Geeta Luthra opens the arguments saying that the petitioners she represents are legally married in the United States, but that "it is unjust that their union is not recognised in India."
"They have a four-month-old daughter. They had a commitment since 2012, got married in 2017. It is grossly unjust that they're free and equal in other countries, but in country of birth of the first petitioner, they're invisible."
She adds that their rights are also not recognised here. "During COVID, visas were granted to spouses of Indian citizens. But not being recognised, petitioner 2 didn't get a visa. So while they're a married couple in US, they could not come to India during COVID," she contends.
Luthra adds that her petitioners sought to get their marriage registered under Foreign Marriage Act, pointing out that the Act applies even when one of the two persons in a couple is an Indian national.
Key Highlights From the Case
The Bar Council of India, on 23 April, passed a resolution opposing marriage equality, stating that the issue should be dealt exclusively through the legislative process owing to the country's diverse socio-religious landscape.
All the district bar associations of Delhi followed suit and passed similar resolutions opposing same-sex marriage, on 24 April.
On the issue of adoption by same-sex couples, CJI Chandrachud made a verbal observation on the domestic violence that exists within heterosexual families and the impact it would have on a child.
He also observed that there is no data from the government that "same-sex marriage is urban or something."
