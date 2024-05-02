'Was Scared to Talk...': Survivor in Sodomy Case Against Ujjain Ashram Teacher

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

Eight months after a 21-year-old teacher at an Ujjain ashram helped a minor rape survivor who was walking door to door seeking help, the Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday, 1 May, arrested him, along with a caretaker for allegedly sexually abusing three male minor students at their ashram.

Speaking to The Quint, Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that three First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 21-year-old Rahul Sharma, and ashram caretaker Ajay Thakur at the Mahakal police station.