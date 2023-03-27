Protests Erupt After Minor Girl Found Dead in Kolkata, Police Van Torched

A police jeep was allegedly torched, and rail movement affected on Monday, 27 March, as people hit the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of a seven-year-old girl.

The girl allegedly went missing on Sunday, 26 March, from her home in Tijala in south Kolkata. A neighbour, by the name of Alok Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the case. He was alone when the police arrived at his residence, according to deputy commissioner of south-east division Subhankar Bhattacharya.

The big points: