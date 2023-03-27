Protests Erupt After Minor Girl Found Dead in Kolkata, Police Van Torched
The minor girl's body was found in a sack near her home in south Kolkata's Tiljala.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A police jeep was allegedly torched, and rail movement affected on Monday, 27 March, as people hit the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of a seven-year-old girl.
The girl allegedly went missing on Sunday, 26 March, from her home in Tijala in south Kolkata. A neighbour, by the name of Alok Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the case. He was alone when the police arrived at his residence, according to deputy commissioner of south-east division Subhankar Bhattacharya.
The big points:
The minor girl's body was found in a sack near her home in Tiljala.
The police has sent her body for autopsy.
What we know:
On 26 March, residents of the area reportedly protested outside the Tiljala Police Station, alleging that the police "delayed" in searching for the missing girl.
According to news agency Press Trust of India, three persons, including a woman, have been detained for alleged involvement in vandalism.
Three police vehicles were ransacked while one of them was torched, an officer told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gender
Topics: Minor Death
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.