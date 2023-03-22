'Can't Fight Them': UP Girl Dies by Suicide, Note Accuses 4 Men of Harassment

A member of the girl's family told the media that on the day of Holi (8 March), the four men came to her house and began harassing her. "We were not at home at the time. But when she told us what happened, we went to the men and asked why they did it. But they started threatening us. That's when we went to the Kundarki police station," he said.

The family member added that the police took down their complaint but did not do anything about it. "We want the official who didn't take action based on her complaint and those who were named in her note to be arrested," he said.