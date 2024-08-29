Jharkhand Women's Commission Defunct Since 2020: Survivors Struggle for Justice

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault.)

In August 2023, the case of a school teacher allegedly having raped a 17-year-old multiple times, was reported from Ranchi in Jharkhand. The teacher was accused of filming the act and using the footage to threaten the survivor and her family into silence.

"The moment we found out, we wanted to get an FIR registered. But these things are not easy...Initially, the Police invoked sections which amounted to crimes which were different and less serious from what we described in our complaint," a close relative of the survivor told The Quint on the condition of anonymity.

After an 'overwhelming' process of registering the FIR and following up with the state police, the survivor's family thought of approaching the Jharkhand State Commission for Women to seek help and guidance.