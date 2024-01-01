IIT-BHU Sexual Assault: 3 Held, Possible Ties With BJP IT Cell; Probe Underway

As per sources, Mishra, Chauhan, and Patel are all members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) IT Cell. Soon after their arrest, several images of the three attending IT cell meetings surfaced on social media.

Their photographs with several BJP leaders are also doing the rounds.

A political row erupted with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging on X that the three were BJP members.