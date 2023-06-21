'Dowry Abuse Worsened Post Birth of Twins': Kin of Hyd Woman Who Died by Suicide

K Vemanna, a 62-year-old barber, had just returned to his shop after having lunch with his family at his home in Secunderabad's GVR Colony at about 2 pm on Monday, 19 June, when he got a phone call from his wife Durgamma, asking him to rush back.

As he entered the compound of his housing society, constructed as part of the Telangana government's Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor, a small crowd had gathered outside – surrounding the lifeless bodies of his daughter, G Soundarya, and her 17-month-old twin babies, Nithya and Nidarsh.