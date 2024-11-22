Trans ID Process: Caught in Red Tapism, Only Half of Delhi's Applicants Approved

Bela, a board member of Mitr Trust – a nonprofit in Delhi’s Sitapuri which runs a Garima Greh – points out that many individuals are compelled to visit the district magistrate’s office to initiate the certification process. This is not a one-time visit – it often requires multiple trips over several months.

“Not everyone can afford to invest so much time and money into this process,” she says, and adds that obtaining transgender certificates remains elusive for many, especially in Delhi, where the process lags behind states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

She says that these are the states that have issued the highest number of transgender IDs: 4,192 in Karnataka, and 3,718 in Maharashtra.