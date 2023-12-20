'Offered to Help Find Her': Delhi Landlord Arrested For Rape, Murder Of 9-Yr-Old

The victim, a class 4 student at a government school, had been living with her parents — both of whom were labourers at a factory — and two younger brothers at the rented accommodation owned by the accused in Swaroop Nagar for the past five years.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the victim's father told The Quint that they had been living in Delhi for over 12 years.

According to the FIR filed, the nine-year-old had gone missing when she was playing outside their rented accommodation around 2 pm on 12 December.