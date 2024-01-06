'Being Coerced to Withdraw Case': Workers Who Alleged Assault in Delhi Hospital

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault. *Some names have been changed to protect the identity of survivors.)
More than 15 days after three women sanitation workers at Delhi government's Burari hospital registered an FIR alleging sexual assault by their supervisors, they claim that the new supervisors hired by Global Ventures — the Delhi-based firm tasked with supplying manpower to the hospital — are "pressurising them to withdraw their case."
"Soon after she joined, the new supervisor called me and tried to talk me into withdrawing the case. Abhi bhi time hai, apni naukri bacha lo...kahaan court ke chakkar mein pad rahe ho sab (There's still time. Save your job and don't get yourself trapped in court cases)," one of the survivors alleged to The Quint.
The workers, through the Safai Kamgar Union (SKU) — an organisation working for rights of sanitation workers in Delhi — also wrote to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claiming that the new supervisors and the Director of Nursing Staff at the government-run hospital are threatening to withhold their wages if the case is not withdrawn.
"The company has told the workers that they would not receive the full minimum wages and other statutory benefits. Moreover, it has also threatened to oust any worker who raises voice against this exploitation. The victims who complained of sexual harassment are being further threatened and victimised for contacting your office. They are not being allowed to leave their posts and the Director of Nursing Staff and the Supervisor from Global Ventures are threatening them of changing their sites, that is, shifting them away from Burari Hospital, where they are presently working," read their complaint to the Health Minister, dated 2 January.
Bharadwaj, on 3 January, issued a notice to the Delhi Health Secretary to look into the matter.
The Case So Far
On 19 December, three contractual women sanitation workers at north Delhi's Burari hospital, registered a complaint against their supervisors Neeraj Sharma, Deepak Adarsh, and manager Rajkumar at the Burari police station.
"Rajkumar, our manager at the hospital, repeatedly told us that if we keep him happy, only then will he let us do our jobs. He also asked me to take other women to him from time to time. He made me uncomfortable with remarks about my body," the women alleged in the complaint, as they detailed instances of alleged sexual harassment over the phone and in person at the hospital.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the four accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by multiple people with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena told The Quint:
"All the four accused named by the complainants were served a notice to appear before the police under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and were promptly arrested."
'We're Facing Pressure From All Sides'
The survivors also alleged to The Quint that their contract company (Global Ventures) and the hospital administration are using tactics such as not registering their shift hours, and asking for employee verification with a passing certificate for class 10, among others.
"They've introduced new rules overnight. They put a notice saying that all workers are supposed to submit police verification documents, medical certificate, and passing certificate of class 10. Agar dasvi paas hote toh kya hum jhaadu poocha karte? (If we had passed class 10, you think we'd be working in housekeeping?)" a survivor questioned.
A copy of the notice dated 1 January issued by Global Ventures was accessed by The Quint.
"They basically want us to withdraw the case and give Rs 3,000 out of our monthly income of Rs 17,000 in cash. That way they can show on paper that we get our minimum wages and make profit at our cost," another survivor alleged.
As per the Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Act, 2017 an employer found guilty of paying wages less than the stipulated minimum rates, will now face a fine of up to Rs 50,000 as well as a three-year prison term.
Speaking to The Quint, Global Ventures, however, denied these allegations. "These are not our supervisors. We have nothing to do with this," said Vineet Vats, Managing Director of the firm.
