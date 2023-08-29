"After they spat and urinated on me, one of the men beating me said that this is what our stature is — equivalent to spit and urine," said Shubham Maghade (21) recalling horrors from the evening of 25 August when six men hung him upside down from a tree with his hands and feet tied together and beat him for hours.

Shubham, whose video has gone viral on social media and has drawn outrage from all quarters since, was one of the four boys beaten in the Haregaon village of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on suspicion of stealing three pigeons and a goat from the farm of one of the accused men.

Recuperating at the Sakhar Kamgar Hospital in Shrirampur town, Shubham cannot walk properly due to the bruises on his feet from being beaten with cable wires. Neither can he eat properly due to the trauma of what he was subjected to.