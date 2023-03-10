Bharat Matrimony's Holi Ad Draws Flak: Why Are There Calls For Boycott?

Online matrimony service Bharat Matrimony is the latest in the long list of brands that have recently come under fire for alleged "anti-Hindu" campaigns.

What happened? Bharat Matrimony released an advertisement on the occasion of Holi and International Women's Day on 8 March, highlighting how streets are unsafe for women during the festival.

Right-wing affiliated handles on Twitter, however, were quick to call for a boycott of the matrimonial site, alleging that the advertisement is "Hinduphobic" and a part of "anti-Hindu propaganda."