'Inappropriate': Lawyers on Bar Council's Resolution Against Marriage Equality

The BCI, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, passed this resolution after a joint meeting with representatives of all the State Bar Councils.

The statement said that "marriage has been typically accepted and categorised as a union of biological man and woman for the twin purpose of procreation and recreation."

This remark comes on the heels of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud making a verbal observation during the hearings that "a biological man and biological woman are not absolute concepts."

"Any decision by the Apex Court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country," the BCI further said, adding that the "vast majority" believes that it would be "against the culture and socio-religious structure of our country."