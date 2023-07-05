World Zoonoses Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated on 6 July every year to observe the special day when the first vaccination was developed to fight Zoonoses. Zoonotic diseases can be transmitted from animals or insects to humans. While some infections may not harm the animals but they can make humans sick. These diseases can range from minor, short-term ailments to severe, life-altering conditions. As per the reports, approximately 60% of human infections originate from animals or insects.
World Zoonoses Day honors the achievements of Louis Pasteur, a renowned French biologist who administered the inaugural rabies vaccine on this day in 1885, marking a significant milestone in zoonotic disease prevention. This special day also helps raise awareness about different zoonotic diseases and educate people about preventive measures.
Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Zoonoses Day 2023.
World Zoonoses Day 2023: Theme
The theme for World Zoonoses Day 2023 has not been decided yet.
World Zoonoses Day 2023: History
it was on this day in the year 1885 that the French Chemist and Microbiologist Louis Pasteur successfully developed the first vaccination against the Rabies virus.
Rabies virus is the cause of one of the Zoonotic diseases and is known to spread through species. Zoonotic diseases are known to spread rapidly among animals and humans irrespective of whether them being vector-borne or food-borne.
World Zoonoses Day 2023: Significance
This day holds immense importance since it helps raise awareness about the dangers of zoonotic diseases and inspires people for more research, findings, and studies on the subject of zoonotic diseases.
It also reminds us to take preventative measures to prevent the spread of Zoonotic diseases that are spread through mosquito bites and ticks.
"Zoonoses comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases as well as many existing ones. Some diseases like HIV begin as a zoonosis but later mutate into human-only strains.
Other zoonoses like Ebola virus disease and salmonellosis can cause recurring disease outbreaks. On World Zoonoses Day 2023, the first vaccination against the disease is celebrated and people are urged to be more aware of the diseases.
