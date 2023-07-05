World Zoonoses Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated on 6 July every year to observe the special day when the first vaccination was developed to fight Zoonoses. Zoonotic diseases can be transmitted from animals or insects to humans. While some infections may not harm the animals but they can make humans sick. These diseases can range from minor, short-term ailments to severe, life-altering conditions. As per the reports, approximately 60% of human infections originate from animals or insects.

World Zoonoses Day honors the achievements of Louis Pasteur, a renowned French biologist who administered the inaugural rabies vaccine on this day in 1885, marking a significant milestone in zoonotic disease prevention. This special day also helps raise awareness about different zoonotic diseases and educate people about preventive measures.

Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Zoonoses Day 2023.