World Voice Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Voice Day is observed on 16 April every year. The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery was one of the main sponsors of the day when it was first established in 2002. The purpose of World Voice Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the human voice and the need for preventative care. It is also to encourage people to assess their vocal health and take steps to improve or maintain good voice habits.

According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, “The voice is more important than ever-in school, on the job, and for social interaction.” However, many people abuse their voice by smoking, shouting, drinking, or speaking with a poor technique. This can lead to more significant problems in the long run.