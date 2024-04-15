World Voice Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Voice Day is observed on 16 April every year. The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery was one of the main sponsors of the day when it was first established in 2002. The purpose of World Voice Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the human voice and the need for preventative care. It is also to encourage people to assess their vocal health and take steps to improve or maintain good voice habits.
According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, “The voice is more important than ever-in school, on the job, and for social interaction.” However, many people abuse their voice by smoking, shouting, drinking, or speaking with a poor technique. This can lead to more significant problems in the long run.
World Voice Day 2024 Date
This year, World Voice Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 16 April 2024.
Theme of World Voice Day
The theme of World Voice Day 2024 is 'Resonate, Educate, Celebrate.'
History of World Voice Day
World Voice Day is observed on 16 April every year to highlight the importance of voice and speech. It is a day to raise awareness about the need to preserve and improve one's voice. This day was first established in Brazil in 1999 as the Brazilian National Voice Day. It was a collaboration between physicians, speech-language pathologists, and singing teachers of the former association 'Sociuldade Brasileira de Laringologia e Voz – SBLV' (Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice), under the leadership of Dr. Nedio Steffen. It was then followed by other countries, including Argentina and Portugal, and the Brazilian National Voice Day became the International Voice Day. In 2002, the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery officially recognized this day, and in that year, it was renamed 'World Voice Day. '
Significance of World Voice Day
The treatment for voice disorders is often ignored, which can lead to further complications. World Voice Day is a day to recognize the importance of the human voice and the need for preventative care. It is also a reminder that we should all take steps to maintain a healthy voice for a better quality of life.
World Voice Day Quotes
Your voice is your calling card. It’s the first thing people hear, and it tells them everything about who you are. [Julie Andrews].
The message behind the words is the voice of heart. [Rumi].
Your voice is your identity. It reveals everything about who you are, how you feel and what you stand for. [Erin Brockovich].
The voice is a muscle and it deserves as much attention and care as any other part of the body. [Adele].
The voice of beauty speaks softly; it creeps only into the most fully awakened souls. [Nietzsche].
If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced. [Vincent Van Gogh].
The exhilarating ripple of her voice was a wild tonic in the rain.
[F. Scott Fitzgerald].
When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. [Malala Yousafzai].
