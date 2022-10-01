World Vegetarian Day 2022: Quotes, Images, History, and Significance
October is dedicated to vegetarians and it also encourages more and more people to turn towards vegetarianism since it is good for their health and the environment in general. The vegetarian diet contains plant-based foods that are thoroughly enjoyed by the people and have various yummy options as well.
World Vegetarian Day is celebrated on 1 October 2022 every year to promote a vegetarian diet and raise awareness about the health and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle.
There are various benefits of being a vegetarian as well that we will be discussing in the later part of the article. Let's go though the history, significance, quotes, and posters for World vegetarian day 2022.
World Vegetarian Day 2022: Quotes
"I have from an early age abjured the use of meat, and the time will come when men such as I will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men.”-Leonardo da Vinci
"Vegetarian food leaves a deep impression on our nature. If the whole world adopts vegetarianism, it can change the destiny of humankind." —Albert Einstein
“If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian.”-Paul McCartney
“It is my view that the vegetarian manner of living, by its purely physical effect on the human temperament, would most beneficially influence a lot of mankind.”-Albert Einstein
"Every man who has ever been earnest to preserve his higher or poetic faculties in the best condition has been particularly inclined to abstain from animal food." —Henry David Thoreau
World Vegetarian Day 2022: History
World vegetarian day was founded by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 to raise awareness about the benefits of a vegetarian diet and also encourage people to save animal lives.
The International Vegetarian Union also endorsed the day in 1978. The beginning of October month also kickstarts the 'Month of Vegetarian Food'. It is an event initiated by the International Vegetarian Union to promote the health benefits of plant-based diets and products.
World Vegetarian Day 2022: Images and Posters
World Vegetarian Day 2022: Significance
World Vegetarian day emphasizes the importance of vegetarianism on the environment. Vegetarianism not only saves animals but also helps conserve fossil fuels which is 780 percent more efficient than meat production.
This day also reminds us of the benefits of vegetarian and plant-based foods on the body. A plant-based diet is richer in fiber, folic acid, vitamins C and E, magnesium, unsaturated fat, and tons of phytochemicals resulting in lower cholesterol, reduced risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and a healthier weight.
This day also helps erase the misconception that vegetarian food is not delicious or is tasteless and bland. Vegetables can be turned into various scrumptious dishes. Just have a look at the multiple recipes o the internet.
