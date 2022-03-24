World Tuberculosis Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, and Facts

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on 24 March every year. The World Health Organization (WHO) commemorates this day to spread awareness and educate people about the infectious disease, which affects millions of people every year.

People are unaware of the fact that tuberculosis is a curable disease, which can go undetected for years, and thus, pose a risk for the patient. Let's know more about the history, theme, significance, and facts about World Tuberculosis Day.