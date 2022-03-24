World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and Posters
World TB Day is celebrated on 24 March every year.
World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on 24 March every year, and this day was chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the infectious disease.
It was on 24 March 1882 that Dr Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for the spread of tuberculosis. Though many consider it an 'outdated' disease, it continues to affect one-third of the global population every year.
If WHO reports are to be believed, TB is the second infectious disease responsible for millions of deaths and the 13th leading cause of death. In 2020, there were 30 countries burdened by an 86% increase in TB cases and India was the leading one.
Here are a few quotes, messages, slogans, and posters on the occasion of World TB Day.
World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Quotes & Messages
"Separation is a pain but separation with TB is a dream that not all can live."
"If we shake hands with healthy living, nothing can stop us from kicking away diseases like Tuberculosis."
"Do you smoke? Be ready for a death that is painful and tiring! Stop today and let us drive away tuberculosis."
"Find TB and cure TB. Prevention is better than cure and being safe is better than being sorry."
"Fighting against TB is not the biggest challenge but diagnosing it at the right time and providing the right care is the real deal."
"Early diagnosis and treatment is the only way to fight tuberculosis. And we can eradicate it if we are determined to do so."
"The diseases we suffer from are a reflection of our lifestyle. Prevent them with regular tests and prevention tips."
World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Slogans
"Live free and live young! Live without TB and live forever."
"Early diagnosis and treatment can help eradicate TB."
"Let's aim to eradicate the second-most dangerous disease after COVID."
"Don't lose hope, your strong willpower and the right treatment can help you fight against TB."
"The will to live and the aim to eradicate TB."
"End this epidemic, end TB."
World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Posters
