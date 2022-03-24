World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and Posters

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on 24 March every year, and this day was chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the infectious disease.

It was on 24 March 1882 that Dr Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for the spread of tuberculosis. Though many consider it an 'outdated' disease, it continues to affect one-third of the global population every year.

If WHO reports are to be believed, TB is the second infectious disease responsible for millions of deaths and the 13th leading cause of death. In 2020, there were 30 countries burdened by an 86% increase in TB cases and India was the leading one.

Here are a few quotes, messages, slogans, and posters on the occasion of World TB Day.