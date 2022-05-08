World Thalassemia Day 2022: Theme, Objectives, Quotes, Posters
World Thalassemia Day is observed on 8 May to raise awareness about thalassemia, its preventive measures, precautions, and tips to avoid transmission among the people globally.
It can be said that World Thalassemia Day is observed to encourage thalassemia patients to live with the disease. This day is celebrated to commemorate the struggle of patients suffering from thalassemia and their caretakers who never lose hope for their well-being.
This year world thalassemia day will be celebrated to encourage the education and spread of knowledge about the condition of thalassemia.
World Thalassemia Day 2022: Theme
The theme for the International Thalassemia Day (ITD) 2022 is an open call to action for all supporters, workers, and organizations working towards the agenda so that they can promote campaigns, raise awareness about thalassemia, bring a global impact and share essential knowledge to provide the best possible health, social and care of patients with the disease.
The theme aims to inspire every individual to contribute, at the personal level, to the fight against thalassemia and serve as a reminder that everyone has a substantial role to play and a responsibility to act.
World Thalassemia Day 2022: Quotes
"You are not important because of how long you live, you are important because of how effective you live.” –Myles Munroe.
"Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” –H. Jackson Brown Jr.
"There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.” –John Holmes
World Thalassemia Day 2022: Posters
