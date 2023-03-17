World Sleep Day 2023: Theme, Significance & Why Is It Celebrated on 17 March?
The theme of World Sleep Day 2023 is "Sleep is Essential for Health."
World Sleep Day is observed annually on 17 March to create awareness about the importance of sleep, and sleep related issues that are affecting the health of individuals. Every year, the World Sleep Day is observed on Friday, prior to Spring Vernal Equinox of each year.
A global awareness event of World Sleep Day is held annually by World Sleep Society since 2008. One of the primary reasons behind holding this event is to educate people about the significance of sleep, and lessen the burden on society created by sleep disorders by providing better management and prevention measures.
Let us read about the theme of World Sleep Day 2023, its significance, and the reason why it is celebrated on 17 March.
What Is the Theme of World Sleep Day 2023
Every year, the World Sleep Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Sleep Day 2023 is "Sleep is Essential for Health."
Significance of World Sleep Day
The main significance of celebrating the World Sleep Day is to advance sleep health on global level by creating awareness, promoting education, encouraging research, patient care, and more.
According to the World Sleep Society, "World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health alongside thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates. When we all promote sleep health and #WorldSleepDay together, our combined effort is greater than the sum of its parts. Spread the word about sleep health on World Sleep Day, and help elevate the conversation around sleep."
Why Is World Sleep Day Celebrated on 17 March?
There is no evidence about why the World Sleep Day is celebrated on 17 March. However, as per the World Sleep Society, "The World Sleep Day is held on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year (exact date changes annually, but always on a Friday)."
