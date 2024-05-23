World Schizophrenia Day 2024: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects how people think, feel and behave. It results in a mix of hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking and behavior. Hallucinations involve seeing things or hearing voices that aren't observed by others. Delusions involve firm beliefs about things that are not true. People with schizophrenia seem to lose touch with reality, making their lives very hard.
People with schizophrenia need lifelong treatment. This includes medicine, talk therapy and help in learning how to manage daily life activities. People who have psychosis that is not treated tend to have more severe symptoms, more stays in a hospital, poorer thinking and processing skills and social outcomes, injuries, and even death. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia: Causes
The exact cause of schizophrenia is unknown. Medical researchers believe several factors contribute which include :
Biological
Genetic
Environmental
It is suggested that imaging tests completed on people with schizophrenia shows abnormalities in certain brain structures.
Even though it is not known what causes schizophrenia, but it is believed genetics play a role. People with a family history of schizophrenia have a higher risk of developing this disorder.
Other risk factors for schizophrenia include:
Exposure to toxins, a virus, or malnutrition before birth or during infancy
Using mind-altering drugs
Living in a highly stressful situation
Taking mind-altering drugs in adolescence or young adulthood
Schizophrenia: Symptoms
Delusions- This is when people believe in things that aren't real or true. People with schizophrenia could think that they're being harmed or harassed when they aren't. They could think that they're the target for certain gestures or comments when they aren't. Or they could feel that a major disaster is about to occur when that's not true. Most people with schizophrenia have delusions.
Hallucinations- These usually involve seeing or hearing things that other people don't observe. For people with schizophrenia, these things seem real. Hallucinations can occur with any of the senses, but hearing voices is most common.
Disorganized speech and thinking- Disorganized speech causes disorganized thinking. People with schizophrenia find it hard to talk with other people. The answers people with schizophrenia give to questions are never related to what's being asked or questions are not answered fully. Speeches may include putting together unrelated words in a way that can't be understood.
Extremely disorganized or unusual motor behavior- This is show in several ways, from childlike silliness to being agitated for no reason. People with schizophrenia often avoid following instructions. They move in ways that are not typical or inappropriate to the social setting and tend to not move much or respond at all.
Negative symptoms- People with schizophrenia may not be able to function in the way they could before their illness started. For instance, they may not make eye contacts or avoid showing emotions. They may tend to speak in a monotone voice and not be able to feel pleasure. Also, they start lose interest in everyday activities, socially withdraw themselves and have a hard time planning ahead.
Schizophrenia: Diagnosis
Diagnosis of schizophrenia involves ruling out other mental health conditions and making sure that symptoms are not due to substance misuse, medicine or a medical condition.
Diagnosis of schizophrenia includes:
Physical exam- This is done to rule out other problems that could cause similar symptoms and check for any related complications.
Tests and screenings- These include tests that help rule out conditions with similar symptoms and screening for alcohol and drug use. An MRI or a CT scan can also be required.
Mental health evaluation- A mental health professional checks mental status by noting how a person looks and behaves, and asks about thoughts, moods, delusions, hallucinations, substance use, and potential for violence or suicide.
Schizophrenia: Treatment
Treatment of schizophrenia involves a combination of medication, therapy and self-management techniques.
Antipsychotics. These medications block how the patients' brain uses certain chemicals for cell-to-cell communication.
Other medications- The healthcare provider also prescribes other medications for symptoms that happen alongside or because of schizophrenia symptoms. They might prescribe medications to help reduce side effects of antipsychotic medications such as tremors.
Psychotherapy- Talk therapy methods like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps to cope with and manage a patient's condition. Long-term therapy also helps with secondary problems alongside schizophrenia, such as anxiety, depression or substance use issues.
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)- If other treatments fail to work, ECT is often recommended. This treatment involves using an electrical current applied to the patient's scalp, which then stimulates certain parts of the brain. The stimulation causes a brief seizure, which helps improve brain function if they have severe depression, agitation, and other problems. During ECT, patients receive anesthesia. They'll be asleep for this procedure and won’t feel any pain.
