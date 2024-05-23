World Schizophrenia Day 2024: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Delusions- This is when people believe in things that aren't real or true. People with schizophrenia could think that they're being harmed or harassed when they aren't. They could think that they're the target for certain gestures or comments when they aren't. Or they could feel that a major disaster is about to occur when that's not true. Most people with schizophrenia have delusions.

Hallucinations- These usually involve seeing or hearing things that other people don't observe. For people with schizophrenia, these things seem real. Hallucinations can occur with any of the senses, but hearing voices is most common.

Disorganized speech and thinking- Disorganized speech causes disorganized thinking. People with schizophrenia find it hard to talk with other people. The answers people with schizophrenia give to questions are never related to what's being asked or questions are not answered fully. Speeches may include putting together unrelated words in a way that can't be understood.

Extremely disorganized or unusual motor behavior- This is show in several ways, from childlike silliness to being agitated for no reason. People with schizophrenia often avoid following instructions. They move in ways that are not typical or inappropriate to the social setting and tend to not move much or respond at all.

Negative symptoms- People with schizophrenia may not be able to function in the way they could before their illness started. For instance, they may not make eye contacts or avoid showing emotions. They may tend to speak in a monotone voice and not be able to feel pleasure. Also, they start lose interest in everyday activities, socially withdraw themselves and have a hard time planning ahead.