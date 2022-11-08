World Radiography Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance
World Radiography Day is observed on 8 November every year and people celebrate the day because it marks the anniversary of the birth of X-rays. There is no need to prove how marvelous technology is and we often begin to take it for granted. But the truth be told, we can never imagine a world where x-rays don't exist today. X-ray plays a huge role in the medical industry as one of the diagnostic tools that help doctors to discover a range of problems, and diagnose diseases to treat them better and in time. X-rays have made the diagnosis of disease easy and painless. This day also helps recognize the hard work of radiographers and radiologists who make X-rays possible.
Let's get to know about the theme, history, and significance of World Radiography Day 2022.
World Radiography Day 2022: Theme
This year, we will be celebrating the 11th International Day of Radiology on 11 November and this is observed by all the medical imaging professionals from across the world.
The theme of International Day of Radiology 2022 is "Radiologists and Radiographers supporting patients." This theme aims to encourage all radiologists, radiographers, radiological technologists, and professionals to recognize and promote the essential role of radiology in the treatment of a patient.
World Radiography Day 2022: History
X-rays were discovered accidentally in the year 1895 by Professor Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen while he was working with a cathode-ray tube in his laboratory. He noticed a fluorescent glow of crystals on a table near his tube, which contained a bulb with negative and positive electrodes. When the air from the tube was evacuated, a high voltage was applied, and the tube produced a fluorescent glow. When the tube was covered with black paper and that material was placed a few feet away from the tube, it generated a green fluorescent light.
Later, he concluded that the produced ray was capable of passing through the paper and could pass through numerous substances, casting shadows on solid objects. He found that rays could pass through human tissues but not through bones and metal.
Several scientists and medical personnel began using radiographs in Europe and the U.S. and then six months later, radiographs awe used to help wounded soldiers.
World Radiography Day 2022: Significance
Radiographs help people to diagnose and identify diseases and illnesses in the body and this can be helpful in cases of diseases that cannot be diagnosed easily.
World radiology day helps create medical awareness and is a reminder
that everyone should get a medical check-up once in a while to make sure everything is fine. X-rays have made check-ups easy, quick, and non-invasive.
This day is an opportunity to honor and appreciate the work of radiographers and radiologists who provide this service and make it as quick and accessible as it is today.
