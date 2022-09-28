World Rabies Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Slogans, Posters, and WhatsApp Status
Use these images, slogans, themes, and posters to spread awareness about World Rabies Day 2022
World Rabies Day is celebrated on 28 September every year to raise awareness about the prevention of rabies. Rabies is a dangerous disease that spreads due to dog bites. Prevention of the disease is possible only with smarter tools, knowledge, education, and awareness. Organisations and governments can come together to set up vaccination camps, veterinary examination booths, quiz competitions, essay writing competitions, running marathons, etc.
Let's spread awareness through quotes, posters, WhatsApp status, and slogans on World Rabies Day 2022.
World Rabies Day 2022: Theme
28 September 2022 will be the 16th year of World Rabies Day and the theme of this year is 'Rabies: One Health, Zero Deaths' that aims to highlight the connection between people and animals.
World Rabies Day 2022: Quotes
"The ultimate goal should be to address the problem of rabies and find ways to prevent the spread of disease to protect the animals."
"If it's someone's pet and you’re keeping it at home, there's just too much room for error there. Hopefully, Lady will not get rabies, but we have to assume the raccoon was rabid" – Lynda Smith
"A dog that has rabies probably will do things it wouldn't do if it didn't have rabies. But that doesn't change the fact that it has rabies" – John Malkovich
"The world is in an extremely dangerous situation, and serious diseases often require the risk of a dangerous cure like the Pasteur serum for rabies" – Alan Watts
World Rabies Day 2022: Slogans
"Lack of awareness against rabies can be quite harmful and fatal."
"We should come together to fight against rabies while there is still time."
"Only awareness, right sources, and education can help us save lives against rabies."
"Awareness and knowledge at the right time can save lives."
"Alertness, awareness and vaccination can help fight the disease."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Rabies World Rabies day 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.