World Parkinson’s Day: ‘What I Wish I Knew as a Parkinson’s Caregiver’

It's hard to imagine my thin, frail grandfather having anything in common with one of the greatest, fiercest boxers of all time, but he did.

My grandfather and Muhammad Ali both had Parkinson's disease. And from what I saw, my grandfather gave it just as good a fight as Ali did in the ring.

For as long as my childhood memory stretches, my Achachan, was part of it. Although a small man, I remember him always being energetic and boisterous, extremely disciplined and fiercely independent… until he wasn't.