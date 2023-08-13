ADVERTISEMENT
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Poster & WhatsApp Status

Share these quotes, images, posters, and theme on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
2 min read
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Poster & WhatsApp Status
World Organ Donation Day is celebrated on August 13 every year across the world with the aim to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and make people aware of the misconceptions related to organ donation. The organizations involved in this noble event encourage and educate people so that more lives can be saved. Organ donations such as kidneys, heart, pancreas, eyes, and lungs can save the lives of people who suffer from chronic diseases.

Donating an organ requires the consent of the person to legally remove and transplant their organs to another person, in such cases the permission of the donor is required and he may be living or dead. The permission can also be asked from a close relative.

Share the below-given Theme, Quotes, Poster & WhatsApp Status with friends and family to raise awareness.

What Is the Theme Of Organ Donation Day 2023?

The theme for world organ donation day 2023 is “Donate Organs, Save Lives”. It is a national call to raise awareness about deceased brain stem death and organ donation, debunk common myths and misconceptions about organ donation and encourage citizens to donate organs and tissues after death.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Poster & WhatsApp Status

World Organ Donation Day 2023 image

(Image: iStock)

World Organ Donation Day 2023 poster

(Image: iStock)

Happy world organ donation day

(Image: iStock)

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Wishes & Quotes

  • The measure of life is not its duration, but its donation - Peter Marshall

  • I would donate whatever anybody would take, and I'd probably do the cremation bit - George Clooney

  • Share your life. Share your decision - Michael Jordan

  • Live life after death - pledge to donate your body - Amit Abraham, Indian author

  • Take a step to raise awareness about organ donation so that more lives are saved.

  • Spread the word and raise awareness about organ donation so that more people get a chance to live a happy life.

  • Your donated organs can give someone the gift of life and they will forever be grateful for your decision.

