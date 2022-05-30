World No Tobacco Day 2022: How To Eat Healthy If You're a Smoker

Smoking threatens the heart by increasing the blood pressure, it increases the tendency for blood to clot, leads to higher LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and lower HDL (good) levels. So when you quit smoking the risk for heart disease goes down, along with the risk of stroke, osteoporosis, loss of vision, and myriad cancers.

Last but not least when smokers quit, they gain a sense of control, a sense of empowerment, life gets happier, healthier, and so much better then on.

31 May is World No Tobacco Day. While quitting is the primary focus, it’s important for smokers to begin by looking closely at their plates and focusing on foods that can offset common deficiencies that plague smokers.