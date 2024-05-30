World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Know the Early Signs & Symptoms Of the Condition

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). Multiple sclerosis happens when the immune system unintentionally produces inflammation that damages myelin, the protective cover over nerve cells in brain and spine. The doctors call this demyelination. The attack causes scars, or lesions, that make it harder for signals to travel between brain and the body. There is no cure for MS, but treatment is available to help minimize ongoing damage from it and helps manage symptoms.

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to have their first symptoms between the ages of 20 and 40. Early on, the symptoms get better, but then they come back. This is called relapsing-remitting MS.