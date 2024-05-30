World Milk Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

The history of milk dates back to the Neolithic age of around 9000-7000 B.C. when humans began to drink milk. This was a time when humans had already domesticated animals, and were able to extract nutrients from milk. However, lactose tolerance was lost in adults, and most early humans drank fermented dairy products.

As milk became more widely available, it became an important source of nutrition for early humans. For example, in some parts of the world, milk was used as a substitute for meat. It was also used for religious purposes, as some people believed that milk had been sent to the earth by the Creator.

However, in recent years, the demand for milk has declined in many countries. This is due to a number of factors, including the expansion of industrial milk production, the introduction of new milk substitutes, and changes in consumer preferences.

Despite these challenges, World Milk Day is still a significant day to celebrate the dairy industry and its products. It is a day to remind people of the importance of milk as a source of nutrition and to promote its consumption.