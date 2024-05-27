World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, and Activities

World Menstrual Hygiene Day or MH Day is observed on 28 May every year. This day is dedicated to encourage women to maintain hygiene during their menstrual cycle to stay healthy. It is recognized to raise awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene and to break down the existing social taboos associated with menstruation. 28 May was chosen as the Menstrual Hygiene Day because it represents the average length of a menstrual cycle.
The lack of access to proper menstrual hygiene facilities like sanitary products and cultural taboos related to menstruation contribute to poor menstrual health and hygiene. World Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to address these issues by promoting better education and awareness about menstruation. This will help in reducing the negative impact of poor menstrual health and hygiene on women's education, health, and overall quality of life.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 Date
This year, World Menstrual Hygiene Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. It will be the 10th edition of Menstrual Hygiene Day.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 is #PeriodFriendlyWorld. According to menstrualhygieneday.org, "In a #PeriodFriendlyWorld, the stigma and taboos surrounding menstruation are history. It is a world where everyone can access the products, period education and period-friendly infrastructure they need. With one message, we are louder"
History of Menstrual Hygiene Day
The Menstrual Hygiene Day campaign was launched in 2014 with just 155 partners and 89 pieces of media coverage. By 2023, the campaign had grown into a global movement with more than 1,000 MH Day partner organisations, individuals, influencers and the media. The campaign achieved its greatest success in 2023 with a collective reach of more than 705 million people, the largest ever recorded, in a bid to reduce taboos and stigma related to menstruation.
Significance of Menstrual Hygiene Day
World Menstrual hygiene day is dedicated to promoting better understanding about menstruation and the importance of clean and safe menstrual products. It is also an opportunity to break down any social taboos associated with menstruation and make sure that all people have access to safe and clean menstrual products, regardless of their gender identity or expression. Menstrual hygiene day is significant for a number of reasons. First, it is a chance to highlight the importance of menstrual care and to raise awareness about the issues faced by women who do not have access to menstrual products. It is also an opportunity to promote better education and awareness about menstruation so that women can have access to clean and safe spaces during their menstrual cycle. In addition, it is also a day to appreciate the beauty and dignity of menstruation and to promote a more inclusive and gender-affirming approach to sexual health and reproduction.
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 Activities
Following are some of the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 activities of that you can participate in to celebrate the day.
Engage in public and community events to amplify the voices of organizations and individuals who are fighting for menstrual equity, and support legislation that demands full disclosure of what’s in period product ingredients.
Participate in online workshops and events to learn and share experiences about menstruation
Support and celebrate breakthroughs in menstrual health.
Promote menstrual health and hygiene through creative and engaging ways like community events, social media campaigns, awareness rallies, and more.
Support organizations who are providing free sanitary pads and menstrual products to women living in developing countries.
Participate in events which empower girls and inspire them to maintain menstrual hygiene.
Organize events that teach young girls about how to use reusable pads.
