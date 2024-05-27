World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, and Activities

World Menstrual Hygiene Day or MH Day is observed on 28 May every year. This day is dedicated to encourage women to maintain hygiene during their menstrual cycle to stay healthy. It is recognized to raise awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene and to break down the existing social taboos associated with menstruation. 28 May was chosen as the Menstrual Hygiene Day because it represents the average length of a menstrual cycle.

The lack of access to proper menstrual hygiene facilities like sanitary products and cultural taboos related to menstruation contribute to poor menstrual health and hygiene. World Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to address these issues by promoting better education and awareness about menstruation. This will help in reducing the negative impact of poor menstrual health and hygiene on women's education, health, and overall quality of life.