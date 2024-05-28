World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: 7 Tips to Maintain Good Menstrual Health

World Menstrual Hygiene Day or MH Day falls every year on 28 May. The day is dedicated to raise awareness and educate women about maintaining good menstrual hygiene to stay fit and healthy. The day also highlights the stereotypes and taboos associated with menstruation. Menstrual Hygiene Day is recognized on 28 May because it coincides with the average length of a menstrual cycle, which in most of the cases is 28 days.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed under a specific theme annually. This year, the theme is #PeriodFriendlyWorld. Taking care of menstrual health is critical for avoiding different kinds of infections, preventing odors, and having comfortable periods. Some of the best ways to maintain a good menstrual health is using sanitary products, keeping genitals clean, wearing comfortable undergarments during periods, and more. Let us read about some easy tips to maintain a good menstrual hygiene for better quality of life.
7 Amazing Tips to Maintain Good Menstrual Hygiene
Following are some of the tips that women must follow to maintain a good menstrual health to stay happy and healthy.
Menstrual Products: One of the top most ways to prevent infections and other problems during periods is using menstrual products like sanitary pads, menstrual cups, tampons, period panties, and more. However, it is important to change these products every few hours. Prolonged use of sanitary products can lead to genital infections.
Genital Hygiene: Maintaining a good genital hygiene is important every day but it is paramount to keep the genital area clean during the periods. Use mild genital washes to clean your genital area. This will prevent the growth of bacteria and keep you safe from infections.
Loose Fitting Undergarments: It is recommended not to wear tight undergarments during periods because tight fitting garments can lock in the moisture, and therefore support bacterial growth. Wearing loose, breathable and cotton underwear will help you avoid infections and also prevents rashes.
Avoid Scented Products: Using scented products disrupts the normal pH balance, irritates the skin, and leads to bacterial infections. Therefore, it is important to clean your genitals with mild washes, and use menstrual products that are free of scents and harmful chemicals.
Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is important for overall health. However, consuming lots of fluids during periods flushes out the disease causing microorganisms from the urinary tract, and thereby keeps you safe from bacterial and yeast infections.
Tracking Your Menstrual Cycle: Having a regular menstrual cycle is one of the important markers for overall health and well-being. Irregular periods can be a symptom of many health conditions like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, celiac disease, and more. Therefore, it is recommended to monitor your periods and seek help in case of any issues.
Healthy Diet: Periods are not easy and often arrive with cramps, bloating, gut issues, irritability, and more. Having a healthy and nutritious diet during your periods can help in easing these symptoms to a greater extent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)