World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: 7 Tips to Maintain Good Menstrual Health

Following are some of the tips that women must follow to maintain a good menstrual health to stay happy and healthy.

Menstrual Products: One of the top most ways to prevent infections and other problems during periods is using menstrual products like sanitary pads, menstrual cups, tampons, period panties, and more. However, it is important to change these products every few hours. Prolonged use of sanitary products can lead to genital infections.

Genital Hygiene: Maintaining a good genital hygiene is important every day but it is paramount to keep the genital area clean during the periods. Use mild genital washes to clean your genital area. This will prevent the growth of bacteria and keep you safe from infections.

Loose Fitting Undergarments: It is recommended not to wear tight undergarments during periods because tight fitting garments can lock in the moisture, and therefore support bacterial growth. Wearing loose, breathable and cotton underwear will help you avoid infections and also prevents rashes.