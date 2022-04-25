World Malaria Day 2022: History, Theme, Wishes, Famous Quotes, Posters, Slogans
World Malaria Day 2022 focuses on the importance of controlling malaria and creating awareness against the disease.
World Malaria Day is observed on 25 April every year. This year, World Malaria Day falls on Monday, 25 April 2022. It is mainly observed to focus on the importance of controlling malaria and creating awareness against the disease. The World Health Assembly first marked World Malaria Day in May 2007. The organisation works towards promoting malaria education and awareness among people. This day allows international companies, partners, and foundations to work together in fighting against the disease.
Every year, a new theme is chosen to observe World Malaria Day. Since this day is specially marked to create awareness against malaria, the theme also focuses on it.
World Malaria Day 2022 Wishes
Here are a few wishes that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of World Malaria Day 2022:
Let us all come together and work towards fighting this disease that can take many lives. We should all learn ways to keep ourselves and others safe from malaria. Happy World Malaria Day.
The occasion of World Malaria Day emphasises the fact that together, we can conquer malaria with all our efforts. Happy Malaria Day to you and your family.
We should all maintain proper hygiene and keep our surroundings clean. If we work towards keeping every area clean, then we can conquer the disease. Happy World Malaria Day 2022 to you.
World Malaria Day 2022 Quotes
Let's take a look at a few quotes by eminent people on World Malaria Day 2022:
"Defeating malaria is absolutely critical to ending poverty, improving the health of millions, and enabling future generations to reach their full potential." - Tedros Adhonam.
"Fighting patents one by one will never eliminate the danger of software patents, any more than swatting mosquitoes will eliminate malaria." - Richard Stallman.
World Malaria Day 2022: Theme
World Malaria Day is celebrated with a new theme every year. The theme for World Malaria Day 2022 is "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives."
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working toward finding out new techniques and innovations that can help fight malaria easily.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.