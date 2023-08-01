World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

Lung cancer is recognized as one of the deadliest cancers and according to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, lung cancer begins when cells begin to grow abnormally in the lungs, and people who smoke at a higher risk of suffering from lung cancer but it can also affect a person who has never smoked.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The signs and symptoms may not appear in the earlier stages but may be prominent at an advanced stage. According to National Cancer Institute, lung, and bronchus cancer are responsible for most deaths. Lung cancer was estimated to be 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and it featured in the top five leading sites for both males and females.
Over 80% of people who get lung cancers smoke frequently. Second-hand smoke, radon, air pollution, and a family history of lung cancer are other causes of cancer and may show symptoms like a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, and fatigue. On the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day 2023. let's have a look at its theme, history, and significance.
World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date
World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1 and it has been celebrated on the same date since 2012. It was first marked to raise awareness around the deadly disease and encourage more research on it to break the stigma around the disease.
World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme
The theme for world lung cancer day 2023 has not been disclosed yet.
World Lung Cancer Day 2023: History & Significance
The campaign for World Lung Cancer Day was recognized in the year 2012 though the momentum was set in the preceding years. The Forum of International Respiratory Societies organized the campaign in collaboration with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and the American College of Chest Physicians. The awareness around lung cancer picked pace since then and people got more aware of the signs and symptoms that they must look for in case of lung cancer.
The statistics in India hint that the cases of cancer cases may grow from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Lung and breast cancers in males and females are considered the leading types of cancers. Major types of lung cancer are classified on the basis of the appearance of cancer cells under the microscope: small-cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer spreads at a faster rate than non-small lung cancer. This day helps us to raise awareness about the disease and the importance of early detection and treatment.
World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Quotes
“When cancer happens, you don’t put life on hold. You live now.”
— Fabi Powell
“Giving in to the darkness offers no benefit.”
— Marivel Preciado
“Cancer is just a chapter in our lives and not the whole story.”
— Allie Moreno
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)