World Iodine Deficiency Day 2023: Effect Of Iodine Deficiency On Body & More

World Iodine Deficiency Day is celebrated every year on 21 October 2023 with an aim to raise awareness about the effect of iodine deficiency and this day is also known as World Iodine Deficiency Disorder Day 2023. On this day, various local, national, and international healthcare organizations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) organize numerous events, campaigns, educational programs, and workshops to raise awareness.
In this World Iodine Deficiency Day 2023, we are here to help you know about the consequences of iodine deficiency and answer a few more common questions.
What Is the Most Serious Effect Of Iodine Deficiency Disorder?
Iodine deficiency causes brain damage in childhood which further results in impaired cognitive and motor development, affecting a child’s performance at school. The deficiency affects productivity and the ability to find a job among adults.
What Organs Are Affected By Iodine Deficiency?
Iodine deficiency leads to insufficient production of hormones that adversely affect different parts of the body like muscle, heart, liver, kidney, and the developing brain.
What Is the Most Common Cause Of Iodine Deficiency?
Iodine deficiency occurs when a person doesn't get enough iodine in their diet. Iodine deficiency is rare in the United States but it is quite common in developing countries worldwide. People living in areas far from water or at higher altitudes are at a higher risk of suffering from iodine deficiency.
Which Disease Is Caused By Lack Of Iodine?
At times, people don't know that they are suffering from iodine deficiency and the condition is left undiagnosed. Some people who don't get enough iodine develop a goitre, or enlargement of the thyroid gland in the neck. Iodine deficiency can also lead to hypothyroidism, (underactive thyroid, where there is too little of the thyroid hormone).
How Do You Treat Iodine Deficiency?
Iodine deficiency is treated by eating more foods containing iodine, using iodized salt, and taking iodine supplements. People with hypothyroidism are prescribed a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone which has to be taken for the rest of their lives.
Where Can I Get Iodine Naturally?
People who suffer from iodine deficiency can eat foods rich in iodine like Fish (such as cod and tuna), seaweed, shrimp, and other seafood. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, and eggs are also good sources of iodine.