World IBD Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World IBD Day 2024: World IBD Day, which is observed on 19 May each year, unites people all over the world in their fight against Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, also known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease or IBD. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the inflammatory bowel disease, urging governments and healthcare professionals to take action and express support for the millions of people worldwide who are afflicted by IBD.
Inflammatory bowel disease or IBD is a common term for digestive diseases that lead to the chronic inflammation of gastrointestinal tract. There are two common forms of IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. On World IBD Day, many IBD associations use the purple ribbon as a symbol of awareness and support for those suffering from the disease. The day is significant because it serves as a platform to raise awareness about IBD - a serious and chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide.
World IBD Day 2024 Date
This year, World IBD Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 May 2024.
World IBD Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World IBD Day 2024 is 'IBD Has No Borders'.
History and Significance of World IBD Day
World IBD Day was first established in 2010 during Digestive Disease Week. Since then, the day has grown into a massive international effort with events taking place in over 50 countries across five continents. The European Federation of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA) oversees World IBD Day initiatives in the United States.
The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation also supports the efforts of patient organisations in more than 35 countries across four continents in organizing educational programmes and lobbying efforts aimed at generating research for a cure.
World IBD Day is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals suffering from IBD. The day is devoted to increasing public awareness about IBD and promoting research for a cure.
According to crohnsandcolitis.org "World IBD Day is led by patient organisation representing 35 countries on four continents from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, 28 European nations through the umbrella organisation EFCCA, Israel, Japan, New Zealand to the United States of America."
World IBD Day 2024 Activities
People can celebrate World IBD Day 2024 by participating in following activities.
Online events and workshops: Participate in online World IBD Day events and workshops to get a detailed information about this digestive disease. You can also start an online campaign by using #WorldIBDDay2024 and #IBDhasnoborders to spread awareness.
Wear Purple Ribbon: On World IBD Day 2024, you can wear a purple ribbon throughout the day to show your participation. You can also suggest your friends and family members to do the same.
Attend Webinars: If you want to increase your knowledge about IBD, the best way is to attend webinars. On the occasion of World IBD Day, may patient organizations, healthcare professionals, and patient advocates organize webinars to spread awareness.
Make Donations: If you want to celebrate World IBD Day, one of the best ways is to make donations to NGOs and community organizations. This way, you can help them in research, patient care, or general expenses. Encourage your friends and family to make donations also.
