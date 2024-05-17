World IBD Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World IBD Day 2024: World IBD Day, which is observed on 19 May each year, unites people all over the world in their fight against Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, also known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease or IBD. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the inflammatory bowel disease, urging governments and healthcare professionals to take action and express support for the millions of people worldwide who are afflicted by IBD.

Inflammatory bowel disease or IBD is a common term for digestive diseases that lead to the chronic inflammation of gastrointestinal tract. There are two common forms of IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. On World IBD Day, many IBD associations use the purple ribbon as a symbol of awareness and support for those suffering from the disease. The day is significant because it serves as a platform to raise awareness about IBD - a serious and chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide.