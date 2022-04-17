World Hemophilia Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

World Hemophilia Day is observed on 17 April every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, also known as the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. This day is observed to raise awareness and educate people about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

This day was first observed in the year 1989 and aims to work towards better diagnosis and accessible care for all hemophilia patients. Let's know more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes on World Hemophilia Day.