World Hemophilia Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History & Significance
Know about the day chosen for celebrating world hemophilia day and celebrate the day by sharing few quotes.
World Hemophilia Day is observed on 17 April every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, also known as the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. This day is observed to raise awareness and educate people about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
This day was first observed in the year 1989 and aims to work towards better diagnosis and accessible care for all hemophilia patients. Let's know more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes on World Hemophilia Day.
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2022 is “Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy”.
The theme aims to direct the attention of policymakers and government toward hemophilia and other bleeding disorders so that we can work for sustainable and equitable care for all patients.
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Quotes
“Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.” - Dr Seuss
“Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you.”- H Jackson Brown, Jr
“Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have.”- Margaret Mead
“Bleeding isn't optional for most of us.” - Eileen Wilks
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” - Thomas Edison
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” - Anne Frank
"Blood can circulate forever if you keep donating it." - Unknown
World Hemophilia Day 2022: History & Significance
Hemophilia was first found in men in the 10th century and was then called Abulcasis. In the year 1937, hemophilia disorder was divided into two types- A and B. Till that time, no treatment was found for hemophilia.
The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) started observing this day in the year 1989 and chose 17 April as the official date because it was the birth date of Frank Schnabel, founder of WFH.
On the occasion of World Hemophilia Day, various conferences, seminars, campaigns, and events are organised by the local communities and organisations to educate the people about hemophilia.
