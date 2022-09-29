World Heart Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, Posters & WhatsApp Status

The World Heart Federation created World Heart Day and it is celebrated on 29 September every year since 1999. The main aim was to inform people about cardiovascular diseases and their impact on people's lives. This day also helps people fight fear and take action to manage and prevent heart-related diseases.

According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for around 17.9 million deaths each year and it is responsible for 31 percent of all global deaths. Thus, share these images, posters, theme, and quotes on the occasion of World Heart Day 2022.