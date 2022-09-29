World Heart Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, Posters & WhatsApp Status
Share these quotes, posters, and theme to raise awareness about heart-related diseases.
The World Heart Federation created World Heart Day and it is celebrated on 29 September every year since 1999. The main aim was to inform people about cardiovascular diseases and their impact on people's lives. This day also helps people fight fear and take action to manage and prevent heart-related diseases.
According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for around 17.9 million deaths each year and it is responsible for 31 percent of all global deaths. Thus, share these images, posters, theme, and quotes on the occasion of World Heart Day 2022.
World Heart Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is 'Use Heart for every heart.' The World Heart Federation is behind the establishment of this day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD).
World Heart Day 2022: Posters & WhatsApp Status
World Heart Day 2022: Famous Quotes
"The problem with heart disease is that the first symptom is often fatal.” – Michael Phelps
“When you have heart disease, you start to be tired of everything. It’s like getting older. You become more white, and after that, grey. You have no feeling for anything.” – Gerard Depardieu
“Heart disease is a food-borne illness.” – Dr Caldwell Esselstyn
“The most chronic heart disease is caused by having greediness in your heart. Go for check-ups regularly and learn how to swallow those lumpy pills of generosity. Be kind and be healthy.” – Israelmore Ayivor
“We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today.” – Jamie Oliver
“If only we correct our eating habits. Then not only we would have perfect body weight, but also we can get rid of most of the diseases.” – Subodh Gupta, 7 Food Habits for Weight Loss Forever
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: heart diseases World heart day 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.