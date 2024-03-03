World Hearing Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Posters, and Quotes

World Hearing Day is observed annually on 3 March. The day is dedicated to create awareness about different types of hearing defects and several other related issues. According to the WHO, 'World Hearing Day 2024 will focus on overcoming the challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeted at the public and health care providers'.

World Hearing Day is recognized with some unique objectives like countering the misinterpretations related to hearing issues, providing adequate education to communities about ear related problems, promoting equitable access to ear & hearing care, and more. Let us check out the date, theme, history, significance, quotes, and posters of World Hearing Day 2024 below.