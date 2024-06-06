World Food Safety Day 2024: Myths and Facts to Know About Food Safety

World Food Safety Day 2024: Every year on 7 June, the world celebrates Food Safety Day (WFSD). The United Nations established this day to highlight the necessity of preventing, detecting, and managing foodborne issues in order to ensure food safety for all. World Food Safety Day is observed jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with the support of Member States and other relevant organizations. WFSD is observed under a specific theme annually. This year, the theme of World Food Safety Day 2024 is 'Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected'.

WFSD presents an opportunity to intensify efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the food consumed by humans. Food safety is a human right, and everyone has the right to consume safe and nutritious food. Celebrating this day offers a reminder to the need for effective food safety measures to prevent food borne illness. Let us read about some myths and facts about food safety below.