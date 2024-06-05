World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

World Food Safety Day 2024: World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is observed on 7 June every year. The United Nations established the day to highlight the importance of food safety and the need to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne hazards in order to ensure food security for all. WFSD is observed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly with the cooperation of Member States and other relevant organizations. This international day is an opportunity to bolster efforts to ensure that the food consumed by humans is safe.

World Food Safety Day activities aim to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with contaminated food and the need for effective food safety measures to prevent illness. This day also offers an opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced in ensuring food safety for all, including the lack of access to safe food, poverty, and conflict. It also serves as a reminder that food safety is a human right, and everyone has the right to consume safe and nutritious food.