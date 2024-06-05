World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

World Food Safety Day 2024: World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is observed on 7 June every year. The United Nations established the day to highlight the importance of food safety and the need to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne hazards in order to ensure food security for all. WFSD is observed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly with the cooperation of Member States and other relevant organizations. This international day is an opportunity to bolster efforts to ensure that the food consumed by humans is safe.
World Food Safety Day activities aim to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with contaminated food and the need for effective food safety measures to prevent illness. This day also offers an opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced in ensuring food safety for all, including the lack of access to safe food, poverty, and conflict. It also serves as a reminder that food safety is a human right, and everyone has the right to consume safe and nutritious food.
World Food Safety Day 2024 Date
This year, World Food Safety Day will be celebrated on Friday, 7 June 2024.
World Food Safety Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Food Safety Day 2024 is 'Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected'. According to WHO, "This year’s theme underlines the importance of being prepared for food safety incidents, no matter how mild or severe they can be."
History of World Food Safety Day
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 20 December 2018 to declare 7 June as World Safety Day and highlight the plenty of benefits of safe food. On 3 August 2020, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution about food safety issues and the required actions in the world. The purpose of the day was stated to prevent food borne diseases at local, national, regional and global levels, and strengthen global efforts for food safety.
Significance of World Food Safety Day
The United Nations established World Food Safety Day to raise awareness about the importance of food safety and to promote actions to prevent foodborne illnesses. It was established to highlight the need for food safety for human health and the environment. WFSD also aims to strengthen global efforts for food safety by reducing the burden of foodborne diseases.
Every year, World Food Safety Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of safe food. Different kinds of food are tested and analyzed to ensure that they are safe for consumption. The World Food Safety Day also provides an opportunity to educate consumers about food safety and to encourage them to take precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses.
World Food Safety Day 2024 Quotes
Food safety involves everybody in the food chain. [Mike Johanns].
We're going to do everything possible to make sure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with the industry as aggressively as we can to make sure that we're paying attention to the food-safety issues. [Mike Johanns].
Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food. [Hippocrates].
The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body. [Pat Buchanan].
One of the trends we're seeing in food and agriculture is more and more consumers wanting to know things about their food and where and how it's grown and what's in it. [Dan Glickman].
It's difficult to believe that people are still starving in this country because food isn't available. [Ronald Reagan].
Each and every member of the food industry, from farm to fork, must create a culture where food safety and nutrition is paramount. [Bill Marler].
The goal of a food safety professional should be to create a food safety culture, not a food safety program. [Frank Yiannas].
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)