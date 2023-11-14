World Diabetes Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters & Images

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November 2023 and the day is an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a global public health issue and decide the strategies as to what needs to be done, collectively and individually for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.
This World Diabetes Day, WHO highlights the need for equitable access to essential care which includes ways to minimize the risk of complications in diabetes. There will be activities to celebrate the experiences of people with all forms of diabetes to help those impacted to take action, including seeking and obtaining essential care. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2023, share the quotes, messages, theme, and posters with friends and family.
World Diabetes Day 2023: Theme
This year, 2023, the World Diabetes Day theme is “Access to diabetes care”. The theme highlights the importance of having equal access to the right information and essential care to ensure people get timely treatment and management.
World Diabetes Day 2023: Posters & Images
World Diabetes Day 2023: Quotes & Messages
“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”– Jim Ryun, Olympic track star
“People take ownership of sickness and disease by saying things like MY high blood pressure MY diabetes, MY heart disease, MY depression, MY! MY! MY! Don’t own it because it doesn’t belong to you!” – Stella Payton
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”– Theodore Roosevelt
“Let food be your medicine, and medicine your food." – Hippocrates
“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” – Christopher Reeve
“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” – Albert Einstein
