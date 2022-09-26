World Contraception Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

World Contraception Day is celebrated on 26 September 2022 every year all around the world. It is not only an important event in India but also in other countries during which organisations and government spread awareness about the need for contraception from time to time. It was in the year 2007 that World Contraception Day was celebrated for the first time.

The main aim to celebrate World Contraception Day is to educate the youth about sexual awareness and the importance of contraception. We can spread awareness and inform people by organising various events and programmes from time to time. These programmes help the youth understand about contraceptive measures and the prevention of conception.

Let's take a quick look at the theme, history, significance, quotes, and WhatsApp status for World Contraception Day 2022.