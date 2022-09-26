World Contraception Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters
Know about World Contraception Day to spread awareness using posters, quotes, themes, WhatsApp status.
World Contraception Day is celebrated on 26 September 2022 every year all around the world. It is not only an important event in India but also in other countries during which organisations and government spread awareness about the need for contraception from time to time. It was in the year 2007 that World Contraception Day was celebrated for the first time.
The main aim to celebrate World Contraception Day is to educate the youth about sexual awareness and the importance of contraception. We can spread awareness and inform people by organising various events and programmes from time to time. These programmes help the youth understand about contraceptive measures and the prevention of conception.
Let's take a quick look at the theme, history, significance, quotes, and WhatsApp status for World Contraception Day 2022.
World Contraception Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Contraception Day 2022 is not known yet.
World Contraception Day 2022: Posters and WhatsApp Status
World Contraception Day 2022: History
It was in the year 2007 when the ten international family-planning organisations observed World Contraception Day on 26 September to raise awareness about contraception.
Over 15 international NGOs, governmental organisations, and scientific medical societies spread knowledge about sexual and reproductive health.
In 1994, at the International Conference on Population and Development when it was stated that all couples and people have the right to choose the number and spacing of their children independently and responsibly.
This day focuses on both women and their parents along with the healthcare professionals who are responsible for spreading the right information.
World Contraception Day 2022: Significance
World Contraception Day is celebrated to make people, especially the youth, understand that contraception plays an important role in sexual well-being and family planning.
Contraceptive measures can be beneficial in several ways – prevention of unwanted pregnancy and population control to name a few.
Organisations plan events and programmes to educate newly married couples and youth about what contraceptive means.
World Contraception Day 2022: Quotes
1.“…contraceptives are the greatest life-saving, poverty-ending, women-empowering innovation ever created.” – Melinda Gates
2. “The decision to outlaw contraceptives was made for women by men.” – Melinda Gates
3. “Education of both men and women is a wonderful contraceptive.” – Henry W Kendall
4. “The greatest contraceptive one can have in the developing world is the knowledge that your children will live.” – Julius Nyerere
5. “Contraceptives have a proven track record of enhancing the health of women and children, preventing unintended pregnancy, and reducing the need for abortion.” – Louise Slaughter
6. “The best contraceptive is the word no – repeated frequently.” – Margaret Smith
7. “Birth control is the first important step woman must take toward the goal of her freedom. It is the first step she must take to be a man’s equal. It is the first step they must both take toward human emancipation.” – Margaret Sanger
