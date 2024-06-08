World Brain Tumor Day 2024: 15 Signs & Symptoms Of Brain Tumor

The symptoms of brain cancer depend on the size and location of the brain tumor. Brain cancer shares many symptoms with several less serious conditions, especially in the early stages. Many of the symptoms are common and unlikely to indicate brain cancer. Brain tumor symptoms are similar regardless of whether they are cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). They differ depending on the type, location in the brain, and the stage of the tumor.

Some of the most common symptoms of a brain tumor include:

Headache episodes Seizures Vision problems Memory loss Mood changes Loss of balance Nausea Fatigue Anxiety or depression Difficulty concentrating Speech problems Feeling confused or disorientated Loss of coordination Muscle weaknes Tingling or stiffness on one side of the body

The prognosis for brain cancer is greatly improved by early detection. If one experiences any of the above symptoms with regularity or think that their symptoms are more significant, they need to see a doctor as soon as possible for an evaluation.