World AIDS Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities & Awareness Quotes

World AIDS Day is observed every year on 1 December. The day is dedicated to create awareness and educate people about AIDS, and different measures to prevent this incurable and lethal disease. Celebrating World AIDS Day is an opportunity to put an end to the stigmas associated with this disease, honour those who lost their precious lives, and engage in activities that support HIV/AIDS research and advanced treatment.

AIDS is a lethal and life threatening disease caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection. It is the most advanced stage of HIV during which the victim's body is immunocompromised and thereby makes the patient more susceptible to secondary infections. If HIV treatment is successful, the person may not develop AIDS.

Let us read about the World AIDS Day 2023 theme, activities, history, significance, quotes, and more.