Wisdom Tooth Pain? These Home Remedies Might Help
Know about the various ingredients that can help you get rid of wisdom tooth pain at home.
Wisdom tooth belongs to the third group of molars that are the last to originate and become a part of your chewing mechanism between the age of 15 to 27 years. But the journey of a wisdom tooth from your jawbone to the gums is tough and painful.
Most of the doctors recommend getting the wisdom tooth removed. However, one still has to go through a lot of pain before they get the appointment.
Moreover, there are various causes that make the pain worse and impact the wisdom tooth as well. These might be due to infections, cavities, or bacteria that have negative effects on oral health and hygiene.
Therefore, we are here with a bunch of home remedies that shall definitely help you get some relief from the pain as you wait for your wisdom tooth to be extracted.
Salt Water Rinse
According to PubMed Central, salt water rinse is an effective way to get rid of tooth pain caused due to wisdom tooth. It has a similar effect as to chlorhexidine solution.
Salt water rinse prevents the formation of cysts, inhibit the growth of bad bacteria and promote healthy gums. You can just mix a tablespoon of salt in a glass of water and rinse your mouth using the same.
Peppermint Oil
Peppermint leaves have a compound called menthol which has a cooling effect on gums and helps in relieving pain caused due to wisdom tooth.
Menthol also acts as a counter-irritant which means after the cooling effect, it makes the area feel warmer thus alleviating the pain. Moreover, peppermint helps reduce biofilm on the teeth and is usually found in toothpaste and mouthwash.
Hot and Cold Compression
Hot and cold compression is an easy and affordable trick to reduce the discomfort brought by wisdom tooth and has no side effects either (MedicalNewsToday).
Ice wrapped in a plastic bag or towel can help reduce inflammation or swelling due to wisdom tooth and can also have a numbing effect on the pain.
Hot compressions can help relieve the pain as it has a relaxing effect on gums and increases the blood flow to the area as well.
Clove Oil
Clove oil is extracted from clove flower buds and is beneficial for oral health due to the presence of a chemical compound called 'eugenol' which has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and pain relieving properties that can solve problems that come along with wisdom tooth.
According to the US National Institutes of Health, clove oil can help reduce tooth and gum pain, inhibit cavity-causing bacteria, and reduce the rate at which tooth decalcifies as well.
Lavender Oil
Lavender oil or lavender is famous for its soothing smell and this is the reason it is used for aromatherapy but there is research that also suggests it is beneficial for oral health and tooth pain relief.
Studies by PubMed Central also suggest that inhaling lavender oil can have a soothing effect and may reduce the perception of pain from wisdom tooth.
Linalool, the chemical found in lavender oil, possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties, thus reducing cavities and plaque on teeth.
Garlic
According to Indrapolis Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center, garlic can help reduce unbearable pain as it possesses antioxidants, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight bacterial infections as well.
You can crush a clove of garlic and keep it on the affected area, chew a few cloves, or apply a paste of garlic and black salt to get rid of the pain.
Onion
Onion and garlic might be oddest tooth relief items you might have heard till now but what works, works! However odd it may sound, if it helps you get relief from the pain, use it.
Onion has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help kill the germs causing any kind of infection. You can chew a few slices of onion but if swelling and pain make it difficult, you can just place a raw piece of onion on the affected area.
Acupressure
According to Healthline, acupressure is one of the best options to reduce tension, pain, and discomfort that accompanies wisdom tooth.
Instead of waiting in pain for tooth extraction, you can get in touch with an expert to know about the pressure points that can help alleviate the pain.
Few common pressure points include regions near the eye, index finger, thumb, and shoulders. Acupressure, however, can only alleviate the pain temporarily and a dentist should be consulted as soon as possible.
Turmeric
The analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric are responsible for its use to reduce throbbing tooth pain.
Turmeric has also been used for ages as essential medicine and ingredient in Indian recipes. According to PubMed Central, a paste with 2 parts of turmeric, 1 part of salt, and 1 part of mustard oil can help reduce inflammation, swelling and pain.
