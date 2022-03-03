WHO Recommends Merck’s Antiviral Pill for High Risk COVID Patients

According to the company, Molnupiravir, is to be used in COVID patients who have,

Mild to moderate illness

At least one comorbidity

Not been hospitalised

Are over the age of 18

The pill is also meant to be taken 5 days after the onset of symptoms.

It is not recommended for pregnant women, children below the age of 18 as clinical trials have shown the risk of damage in these groups.

Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr SP Kalantri Director professor of Medicine at MGIMS and Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, pointed out that the pill may provide very little actual benefit, while the risks associated with it were too high.