West Nile Fever in Kerala: What Is It? Should You Be Worried? | FAQ

Kerala health authorities have sounded an alert after a 49 year old reportedly died due to West Nile Fever in Thrissur.

Thrissur district vector control has collected vector samples from areas close to the patient's home, and also other locations, the state health department said in a statement.

They also added that steps are being taken to trace and curb mosquito breeding in localities.

The state health department has issued an alert, asking people to be vigilant and seek treatment if they experience fever and other symptoms that may be associated with the illness.