Delhi Doc Plans Womb Transplant in Transwomen: Why Hasn’t It Worked Before?

A Delhi based surgeon says he's planning to attempt a uterine transplant in a transgender woman, reported Mirror.

According to reports, Dr Narendra Kaushik, will go through with the procedure by using a donated uterus from either a deceased person or someone who had a hysterectomy and chose to donate.

"And that’s our aim, to make it so that they live as normal a life as possible as a woman. We aim for an aesthetic ideal," Dr Narendra Kaushik was quotes as saying by Mirror.