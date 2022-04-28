Kamala Harris Tests COVID +Ve, Is Being Treated With Paxlovid: What Is It?

According to the WHO, Paxlovid has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in infected patients by 85 percent.

Paxlovid was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2021, for people over the age of 12, making it the first at-home oral medication to be authorised for COVID-19 in the US.

According to the company, the treatment is ideally meant for those who,

Have tested PCR positive for COVID-19

Have symptomatic illness

Or, have been exposed to the virus

In these patients, it works by nipping the virus in the bud to keep the infection from escalating to severe illness.

The drug was also 'strongly recommended' by the WHO for patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 who are at highest risk of hospital admission, including unvaccinated people and those on immunosuppressants.