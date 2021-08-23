UK Offers COVID-19 Antibody Tests to Study Immune Response in Patients

COVID-positive people in the United Kingdom will soon get free home antibody tests, a move that aims at improving the understanding of immune responses developed in people from vaccination and the COVID-19 infection, the government informed on Sunday, 22 August.

Anyone above 18 will get a chance to opt for the antibody tests while getting an RTPCR test. Those who test positive for the virus will be sent the antibody test. A total of 8,000 tests will be made available to COVID-positive people every day, a report in the BBC said.